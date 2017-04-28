BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
LAGOS, April 28 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves rose to $30.80 billion by April 26, their highest level since Sept. 2015, central bank data showed on Friday.
The increase in the foreign exchange reserves of Africa's top crude exporter could be attributed to a recent rise in global crude oil price and proceeds of Nigeria's latest Eurobond issued last month.
Nigeria's dollar reserves stood at $30.31 billion a month ago. They have risen 18.1 percent since the start of the year but are still far off their peak of $64 billion, hit in August 2008. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Gareth Jones)
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.