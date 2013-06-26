South Africa's antitrust watchdog seeks fine for Unilever
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's competition watchdog recommended a fine equivalent to 10 percent of Unilever's local turnover for price fixing of edible oils and margarine, it said on Wednesday.
LAGOS, June 26 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves fell 0.16 percent month-on-month to $48.33 billion by June 24, the lowest level in more than three months, data from central bank showed on Wednesday.
The reserves, however, were up 30.86 percent year-on-year, compared with $36.93 billion the same time last year.
Nigeria's central bank had sold $3.02 billion at its twice-weekly foreign exchange auction between May 22 and June 24, in its bid to support the naira currency, foreign currency traders said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's competition watchdog recommended a fine equivalent to 10 percent of Unilever's local turnover for price fixing of edible oils and margarine, it said on Wednesday.
LONDON Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries must lower production costs to compete better with shale producers, Nigeria's oil minister said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS The European Union should step up funding for the United Nation's migration agency to return migrants stranded in Libya to their home countries further south in Africa, the bloc's current president says.