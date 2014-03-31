CORRECTED-Iceland flags new step in lifting of capital controls
STOCKHOLM, March 12 Icelandic authorities will present changes to the country's capital controls later on Sunday, a central bank spokesperson said.
LAGOS, March 31 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves dropped 5.76 percent month-on-month to $37.80 billion as of March 28, the latest central bank data showed on Monday.
The reserves held by Africa's top oil exporter stood at $40.11 billion on Feb. 28. They have fallen 22.17 percent since this time last year, when they were $48.57 billion. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* FY net loss 1.7 million dinars versus loss of 6.1 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, March 12 Hard currency curbs imposed by Nigeria's central bank have helped boost local food production, central bank governor Godwin Emefiele was quoted as saying by two newspapers on Sunday.