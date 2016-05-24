LAGOS May 24 Nigeria's forex reserves fell 2.7
percent to $26.56 billion by May 20 from a month earlier,
central bank data showed, as analysts awaited a rate decision on
Tuesday, which many believe could include a revamp of exchange
rate policy.
Analysts are expecting a rate hike to fight inflation and
further support the naira, currently trading on the
black market about 40 percent below the official market
level.
The bank could also introduce a new parallel exchange rate,
analysts say, after the government's move to use a lower, 285
naira per dollar rate for petrol imports rather than the pegged
official rate of 197.
A plunge in oil prices has eaten into the foreign reserves
of Africa's biggest economy, forcing the central bank to
introduce currency controls, which has frustrated businesses and
caused the economy to contract.
Nigeria's dollar reserves were down 10.7 percent from a year
ago when they stood at $29.77 billion.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha)