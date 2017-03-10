LAGOS, March 10 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves rose above $30 billion as of March 8 to its highest level since October 2015, central bank data showed on Friday.

Nigeria's dollar reserves have increased by 15.02 percent since the start of the year, data showed, but were still far off their peak of $64 billion hit in August 2008.

The central bank did not provide any reason for the rise in its reserves, which coincides with a recent rise in crude prices.