Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
LAGOS Feb 26 Nigeria's forex reserves fell to $40.68 billion as of Feb. 24, down 13.8 percent year-on-year, central bank figures showed on Wednesday.
Africa's top oil exporter's reserves stood at $47.18 billion a year earlier. They have fallen 6.5 percent this year.
Nigeria's central bank has been burning its forex reserves in a bid to defend its ailing naira currency, under pressure initially from foreign investors selling frontier assets and now from importers. The naira has lost 3.2 percent this year.
March 12 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.1 0.4 -0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 1.8 3.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Po
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.