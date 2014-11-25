LAGOS Nov 25 Nigeria's foreign reserves stood at $36.5 billion currently, down 18.3 percent from a year ago, as the central bank continued to spend billions of dollars to defend the naira, Governor Godwin Emefiele said on Tuesday.

Emefiele said reserves could cover 7 months of imports. They stood at $44.67 billion on November 25, 2013. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)