LAGOS Oct 31 Nigeria's foreign currency
reserves fell 20.5 percent year-on-year to $23.95 billion by
Oct. 27, down 2.7 percent month-on-month, central bank data
showed on Monday.
The central bank has been selling dollars to support the
weakening naira, hit by low oil prices that have
triggered the first recession for 25 years.
The central bank will sell $500 million currency forwards at
an auction to clear demand backlog from manufacturers, traders
said on Monday, as the regulator tries to find ways to resolve a
chronic dollar shortage plaguing the West African nation.
