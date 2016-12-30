Corporates lead way in renewed LatAm bond supply surge
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (IFR) - The Latin American primary markets were enjoying another burst of activity on Wednesday as corporates led the way following a deluge of sovereign supply last week.
LAGOS Dec 30 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves fell 11.7 percent to $25.72 billion by Dec. 28, from $29.13 billion a year earlier, central bank data showed on Friday.
However, the reserves showed a 4.2 percent increase month-on-month, up from $24.69 billion on Nov.28 - due to a slight recovery in global oil prices and a rise in the OPEC member's oil production levels.
Nigeria's oil production rose to 1.70 million barrels per day (mbpd) in November, up from 1.65 mbpd the previous month, which lifted the West African country forex reserves. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Alexis Akwagyiram)
FRANKFURT, Jan 25 French insurer AXA is not interested in a bid for Italian peer Assicurazioni Generali, its chief executive told German news agency DPA in remarks published on Wednesday.
BOSTON, Jan 25 Harvard University will hire Rick Slocum as chief investment officer at its investment arm, Harvard Management Company, as the school overhauls the way it manages its endowment.