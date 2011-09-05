* Nigeria central bank seeks to end over-reliance on dollar
* Reserves stand at $32.96 billion
(Adds details)
LAGOS, Sept 5 Nigeria's central bank is
diversifying its foreign exchange reserves away from
the U.S. dollar and will hold between 5 to 10 percent of them in
Chinese yuan, central bank governor Lamido Sanusi told CNBC news
on Monday.
The central bank has been considering changing its foreign
exchange reserves so that it is less reliant on the U.S.
currency.
"We are looking at anything to start with from 5 to 10
percent of our reserves," Sanusi told CNBC by telephone from
China.
But he added: "The dollar and the euro ... are not going to
disappear. They are going to remain an important part of our
holdings."
Total reserves currently stand at $32.96 billion, according
the bank's website.
Deputy governor Kingsley Moghalu told Reuters last month
that the decision to diversify away from the U.S. dollar had
been taken before Standard & Poor's cut the United States'
triple-A credit rating.
Nigeria's central bank said in January it had added the
Chinese yuan to a list of currencies that can be used for trade
settlement in the domestic foreign exchange market as trade
flows with China increase.
China is encouraging countries to use the yuan for trade and
diversify away from the dollar.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Anna Willard)