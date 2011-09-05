* Nigeria central bank seeks to end over-reliance on dollar
* Aims to put 5-10 pct of FX reserves in yuan
* Plan is boost for China' drive to internationalise yuan
LAGOS, Sept 5 Nigeria's central bank plans to
diversify its $33 billion in foreign exchange reserves away from
the dollar by switching a tenth of the stockpile into yuan,
underlining the momentum behind China's drive to
internationalise its currency.
"We are looking at anything to start with from 5 to 10
percent of our reserves," central bank governor Lamido Sanusi
said on Monday.
The central bank had already said that it was considering
reducing its reliance on the dollar, which economists say
accounts for the bulk of its $32.96 billion in reserves
. The bank does not publish the currency composition
of its assets.
But Sanusi, speaking to CNBC news by telephone from China,
said Africa's second-largest economy was not abandoning the
dollar and euro. "They are going to remain an important part of
our holdings," he said.
Oil, which is denominated in dollars, generates 75 percent
to 80 percent of Nigeria's total budget revenue, Samir Gadio
with Standard Bank noted.
"This suggests the greenback will remain the most relevant
currency in Nigeria's public policy framework," he said.
Given that China accounts for 15 percent of Nigeria's
imports, the planned switch is largely symbolic, added Bismarck
Rewane, chief executive officer of Financial Derivatives in
Lagos.
"He's not taking any risk," Rewane said of Sanusi. "That
amount is even less than the total amount we spend on our trade
with China, so he's not exposing our economy to it or taking a
position."
Sanusi said he was also exploring a currency swap
arrangement with China's central bank to make it easier to
settle trade deals in yuan and would welcome investments by
Chinese companies in Nigeria denominated in yuan.
China has made currency swap deals with countries ranging
from Kazakhstan to Argentina and New Zealand.
GOING OUT
China has been actively encouraging the use of the yuan in
trade transactions since the 2008/09 global financial crisis
squeezed the ability of some importers of Chinese goods to
obtain dollar funding.
Beijing is keen on the political influence that an
internationally used currency confers, and some economists
expect that the yuan, also known as the renminbi, could acquire
the status of a reserve currency on a par with the dollar, euro
or yen within a decade.
Others are doubtful.
"There's obvious symbolism about a central bank opting to
invest in renminbi assets. But I think the practicalities mean
the renminbi's rise as a reserve asset is going to be very slow
-- and probably a lot slower than most people expect," said Mark
Williams with Capital Economics in London.
A deep pool of yuan deposits has formed in Hong Kong as a
result of settling trade in renminbi. A thriving market in
yuan-denominated bonds has also sprung up in the territory.
But the authorities in Beijing, determined to keep a firm
grip on capital flows and the exchange rate, strictly limit how
much yuan can be reinvested in China's financial markets, thus
limiting the attraction of holding yuan.
"There's a huge tension between two policies: on the one
hand, wanting to internationalise the renminbi, and, on the
other hand, wanting to control its value," Williams said.
"That's just a fundamental contradiction at the root of this
move."
CHINA RISING
Because the yuan (CNY) cannot be freely converted for
purposes unrelated to trade and investment, central bank
reserves invested in the Chinese currency would not qualify as
reserve assets under International Monetary Fund criteria.
"The practical constraint with CNY is, first of all, the
non-convertible nature of the currency; even if this was not the
case, the Chinese bond market remains relatively illiquid,
especially in contrast with the U.S. market," said Gadio with
Standard Bank.
If Nigeria nevertheless does plough a chunk of its reserves
into yuan, it would be the most striking evidence to date of
central banks around the world grabbing the coattails of a
fast-rising economic power whose currency is widely expected to
keep appreciating.
Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered
Bank in London, said the significance of a leading African
central bank actively considering investing in yuan was greater
than the relatively small sums at stake.
"The fact that the measure has been undertaken by a major
oil producer that receives most of its FX earnings in dollars is
even more significant -- potentially opening the way for other
African sovereigns, with more diverse trade profiles and trading
relationships, to do the same," she said.
Malaysia's central bank, which has received a $200 million
quota from Beijing to invest in Chinese financial markets, has
bought yuan-denominated bonds, the Financial Times has reported.
Central bankers in Hong Kong, the Philippines and South
Korea have also mused in public about diversifying their
reserves into yuan.
Nigeria's deputy central bank governor, Kingsley Moghalu,
told Reuters last month that the decision to diversify out of
the dollar had been taken before Standard & Poor's cut the
United States' AAA credit rating.
China is also deepening investment ties with Nigeria, as it
is with countries across Africa. Chinese investors are helping
to build a multi-billion-dollar free trade zone on the edge of
Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos, to try to develop a local
manufacturing base.
