* July sees lowest monthly revenues this year
* Oil theft hitting govt finances
* Excess crude account holds $5.1 bln vs $9 bln end 2012
ABUJA, Aug 23 Nigeria's government revenues
slumped 42 percent in July due to oil theft and production
outages, the accountant general said on Friday, underscoring how
oil theft is damaging public finances this year.
State revenues fell to 498 billion naira ($3 billion), the
lowest monthly earnings this year and down from 863 billion
naira in June.
Oil theft has cut government earnings in several months this
year, and by more than last year, and July was particularly
badly hit.
Military in the restless Niger Delta say they are renewing
efforts to catch oil thieves, while the Oil Minister Diezani
Alison-Madueke says she is reaching out to foreign governments
to help stop the buying of Nigeria's stolen oil.
"This was due to continuous theft of crude oil, leakages,
pipeline breaks at various terminals, compressor failure and
repair work," Accountant General Jonah Otunla told reporters.
Shell Nigeria shut its 150,000 barrel per day Trans
Niger pipeline on July 11 after a leak was detected, barely a
week after the company re-opened the pipeline following the
repair of some crude theft points.
Criminal gangs frequently tap into exposed pipelines in the
winding waterways and swamps in the Niger Delta, siphoning off
tens of thousands of barrels a day.
Nigeria lost out on $10.9 billion in potential oil revenues
due to production losses caused by theft and sabotage between
2009-2011, an audit showed last month.
A total of 715.8 billion naira was distributed to local,
state and federal governments in July, down slightly from 718.1
billion in June, Otunla said.
The excess crude account, where Nigeria saves oil revenues
over a benchmark price, holds $5.1 billion currently, compared
with $9 billion at the end of last year, data showed on Friday.
Nigeria is aiming to cut its budget deficit to 1.85 percent
of gross domestic product this year, from 2.85 percent in 2012.
Oil accounts for around 80 percent of government revenues and
the crude savings account is often used to fund the budget
deficit if oil revenues fall below target.