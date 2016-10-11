ONITSHA, Nigeria Oct 11 Gunmen have kidnapped a
Romanian engineer in Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta, police
said on Tuesday.
Officers have launched a search for the man in the area of
Owa Oyibo, where he was abducted late on Monday, said Celestina
Kalu, a spokeswoman for police in Delta state.
He was working for Dextron Nigeria Ltd, a construction firm,
Kalu added.
The southern swampland has been hit by a wave of militant
attacks on oil and gas facilities and a general breakdown of
law. Militants are fighting for a greater share of oil revenues
for the impoverished Niger Delta, which is home to much of
Nigeria's oil production.
(Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)