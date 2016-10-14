ONITSHA, Nigeria Oct 14 A Romanian engineer who
was kidnapped in Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta region
earlier this week has been rescued, police said on Friday.
The man, who was working for construction firm Dextron
Nigeria Ltd, was abducted by gunmen in the Owa Oyibo area late
on Monday.
Celestina Kalu, a spokeswoman for police in Delta state,
said the Romanian man was rescued along with a colleague whose
nationality she did not disclose.
"They were rescued two days ago along the Urhonigbe-Abraka
road in the bush. No ransom was paid, no arrest has been made,"
Kalu said.
Kidnappings are common in the impoverished region which has
been hit by militant attacks on oil and gas facilities and a
general breakdown of law since the start of the year.
Militants say they are fighting for a greater share of oil
revenues for the southern swampland region, home to most of
Nigeria's oil production.
(Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Alexis
Akwagyiram; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)