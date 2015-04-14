* Nigeria in talks to build nuclear power plant
* Russia's Rosatom started discussion this April
* Nigeria in dire need to ramp up power supply
By Chijioke Ohuocha and Svetlana Burmistrova
LAGOS/MOSCOW, April 14 Nigeria is in talks with
Russia's state-owned Rosatom to build nuclear power plants, as
Africa's most populous nation tries to end of decades of
blackouts that has blighted its economy.
Africa's biggest economy has no experience in developing and
operating nuclear power plants but has a gamma facility and
small reactors producing around 30 kilowatts for research,
Franklin Erepamo Osaisai, chief executive of the Nigeria Atomic
Energy Commission said on its website, adding that nuclear power
will guarantee long-term energy supply.
"We have an intergovernmental agreement with Nigeria, but no
concrete decisions have been made," a Rosatom spokesman said.
One nuclear power plant costs between $5 billion to $8
billion, a source at the company said.
80 percent of Nigeria's power plants are gas-fired.
Rosatom has a contract to build a new plant in Hungary and
has agreed to build reactors in India and Kazakhstan. It is also
planning to build more reactors in Iran in addition to the
Russia-built Bushehr plant, Iran's first nuclear facility,
launched there in 2011.
Rosatom's investment programme, sourced from the state
budget, allows it to spend about $300 - $350 billion per year to
build nuclear plants in Russia and abroad, a business that has
been hit by global safety concerns after the 2011 Fukushima
nuclear disaster.
Nigeria, with a population of around 170 million, has
installed power capacity that fluctuates between around 6,000 to
just over 7,000 MW, according to the transmission company.
South Africa's capacity is almost seven times greater for a
population less than a third as big.
Nigeria broke up its monopoly on power generation and
distribution by privatising the sector two-years ago, hoping to
attract foreign investors. But the amount of power produced has
stagnated at around half total capacity.
Some of the older plants, sold in October 2013, are in dire
need of an upgrade while the fledgling generating firms lacking
the cash as distributors struggle with non-paying consumers and
inadequate gas supplies required to keep the plants running.
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow, editing
by Tim Cocks and William Hardy)