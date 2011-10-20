ABUJA Oct 20 Russian oil and gas firm Russneft,
which is partly owned by oil-to-telecoms group Sistema (SSAq.L),
told Nigeria's vice president on Thursday it was ready to invest
in Africa's largest oil and gas industry.
"We came to inform the Nigerian government of our interest
to invest in the country's oil and gas industry. We have the
capability and the finance if given the approval to invest,"
said Russneft director Sergey Bakhir.
Nigeria produces more than 2 million barrels per day of oil
and holds the world's seventh-largest gas reserves, which due to
a lack of investment, mismanagement and poor infrastructure are
largely untapped.
Investment has stalled recently because wide-ranging energy
reforms have been stuck in parliament for years, meaning new
investors don't know how much tax they will pay in the future or
what the regulatory framework will look like.
"We need foreign investors that will build new refineries
and increase the availability of oil products in Nigeria," Vice
President Namadi Sambo said after meeting with Bakhir in the
capital Abuja.
"We also want to increase the gas capacity for both export
and local use, foreign investors are welcomed," he added.
Africa's most populous nation plans to end costly fuel
subsidies starting next year and it needs to boost local
refining capacity or the country's more than 140 inhabitants
will face much higher costs.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock)