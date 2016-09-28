By Libby George
| Sept 28
Sept 28 Nigeria's Sahara has put on hold a
planned initial public offering and bond sale that was aimed at
financing more oil asset purchases until the investment
prospects for oil and gas improve.
A year ago Sahara was pursuing a dual listing on the London
and Lagos stock exchanges and roadshowing a bond in an effort to
raise more than $1 billion to buy oil and gas assets and develop
fields in which it already owns stakes.
Executive director Tonye Cole told Reuters in Lagos that
"the bottom had come out" of investor interest in the sector.
"Everything that we needed to raise money for has been on a
global hold across the board," Cole said, adding he did not have
a clear idea of when demand would shift back to energy.
Cole said Sahara would still consider buying the right
asset, but that the Nigerian government's slowness in addressing
key issues in the energy sector - including a long-delayed
petroleum industry bill and arcane and inefficient power tariffs
-- was delaying much-needed investment.
Nigeria's senate president has called for asset sales to
shore up a creaking national budget due to slumping oil
revenues, a tumbling currency and the country's first recession
in more than two decades.
Cole said Sahara was protected from this by diversification
that has enabled it to profit from oil product demand in east
Africa, including Kenya and Tanzania, as well as crude and oil
product trading in Singapore, Geneva and the UAE.
Sahara's plans to double capacity at Egbin power plant, the
1,320 megawatt facility that is sub-Saharan Africa's largest,
have been hindered by power tarrifs that do not cover the costs.
"Simply put the tariff is not right," Cole said, adding that
Egbin, whose costs for natural gas are in dollars, is forced by
government regulations to bill customers at a rate of 197 naira
to the dollar. The naira on Wednesday fell to a record low of
460 to the dollar on the black market.
"That's not sustainable over time," Cole said, adding that
the government, via its bulk electricity purchaser, owed
billions of naira in back payments. "We're not going to pour in
huge amounts of money until we can correct all these things."
Cole said Sahara is examining use of liquefied natural gas
for power generation at Egbin in order to cut its reliance on
gas pipelines that have been subject to militant strikes. The
plant's capacity was cut to a quarter of its maximum after
attacks in February took out Forcados oil, and half of Nigeria's
gas supply.
Sahara is also part of an exchange with state oil company
NNPC where it gets crude oil and imports gasoline. Despite lower
production due to the attacks, Cole said things had stabilised
in the last few months and the arrangement was working well.
