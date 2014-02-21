LAGOS Feb 21 Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Lamido Sanusi said on Friday he would go to court to challenge his suspension by the president, saying he did not want his job back but wanted to question the legality of the move.

President Goodluck Jonathan suspended Sanusi on Thursday, removing an increasingly outspoken critic of the government's record on tackling rampant corruption in Africa's leading energy producer.

Sanusi told Reuters in a phone interview that he never intended to be an anti-corruption crusader, but that he had been alarmed by the sheer extent of losses to the treasury by suspected corruption at the state oil firm. The state oil firm has denied the allegations repeatedly.

"I'm trying to get to the heart of collapsing oil revenues," he said.

"My primary motive ... is that oil prices have not come down, oil output has not come down, oil revenues are crashing and therefore my job as central bank governor in managing the exchange rate and reserves is threatened." (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alison Williams)