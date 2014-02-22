* President suspended cenbank chief on Thursday
* Sanusi had accused state oil firm of corruption
* Affair has hit bond, equity markets and currency
ABUJA, Feb 22 A Nigerian court has issued an
order on the security agencies, barring them from arresting
suspended Central Bank Governor Lamido Sanusi, after he was
briefly detained and his passport seized at the airport, a
document viewed by Reuters showed.
Justice Buba Ibrahim issued the order on Friday, after
Sanusi complained that his detention had breached his right to
freedom of movement, since he had not yet been charged with
committing the financial malpractices for which he was
suspended.
President Goodluck Jonathan suspended Sanusi on Thursday,
removing an outspoken critic of his government's record on
corruption, citing "acts of financial recklessness".
Since the suspension, presidential spokesman Reuben Abati
has accused the central bank of procurement irregularities
during Sanusi's tenure, most of them dating back to 2011.
Sanusi, who was due to end his term in June, had been
presenting evidence to parliament that he said showed the state
oil company Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) failed
to pay $20 billion it owed to federal government coffers,
fuelling suspicion his arrest was meant to silence him.
The presidency denies it was politically motivated.
NNPC has repeatedly denied Sanusi's allegations, which
brought the bank governor into conflict with Jonathan's
administration a year before presidential elections in Africa's
leading oil producer.
The court ruling will remain in place until a case Sanusi
brought alleging violation of his human rights in his brief
airport detention, after he arrived back in the country from
neighbouring Nigeria, has been decided, the judge said.
That case will continue on Feb. 28.
Sanusi's suspension caused panic in the markets, with the
naira falling to record lows, as foreign investors sold off
bonds, money and stocks.