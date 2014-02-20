UPDATE 1-Toshiba shares slide as crisis deepens, fate of Westinghouse unclear
* Toshiba pushes Westinghouse sale but no clarity on Chapter 11
Feb 20 Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan named the managing director of Zenith Bank Godwin Emefiele as the next central bank governor, the chairman of the Senate committee on finance told Reuters by telephone.
Jonathan suspended current central bank head Lamido Sanusi on Thursday, putting deputy governor Sarah Alade in charge in the interim.
Senator Ahmed Makarfi confirmed that Emefiele's nomination had been sent to the Senate for approval to take office when Sanusi's term would have expired in June.
He said the president had a prerogative to suspend the central bank governor using his executive powers, and that the Senate would only need to approve a full removal.
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Donald Trump plans to nominate J. Christopher Giancarlo to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the regulator tasked with policing the massive over-the-counter derivatives market, the White House said on Tuesday.
BEIJING, March 5 China will cut steel capacity by 50 million tonnes and coal output by more than 150 million tonnes this year, its top economic planner said on Sunday as the world's No. 2 economy deepens efforts to tackle pollution and curb excess supply.