ABUJA Nov 28 Nigeria has released $2
billion from its crude oil savings for 'various projects' and
distributed more money in October to the three tiers of
government than the previous month, the minister of state for
finance said on Monday.
Yerima Ngama told reporters that 615.76 billion naira ($3.85
billion) was distributed from federal accounts to the three
tiers of government for October, up from 611.5 billion in
September.
"We also released a total of $2 billion from the Excess
Crude Account to the various arms of government for completion
of various projects," he said, following a meeting of the
Federation Account Allocation Committee.
($1 = 160.1250 Nigerian nairas)
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock)