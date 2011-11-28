(Adds details on oil savings, revenue earnings)
ABUJA Nov 28 Nigeria has withdrawn $2
billion from its crude oil savings for 'various projects' and
distributed more money in October to the three tiers of
government than the previous month, the minister of state for
finance said on Monday.
Yerima Ngama told reporters that 615.76 billion naira ($3.85
billion) was distributed from federal accounts to the three
tiers of government for October, up from 611.5 billion in
September.
"We also released a total of $2 billion from the Excess
Crude Account (ECA) to the various arms of government for
completion of various projects," he said, following a meeting of
the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).
Africa's largest crude oil exporter saves money over a
benchmark price into the ECA to cushion against future price
shocks. The account contained $7 billion in April but this had
declined to $5 billion by October, prior to the latest
withdrawal announced on Monday.
Gross revenues for October fell to 788.55 billion naira,
from 924.52 billion naira the previous month, the accountant
general said. The decline was due to a fall in oil output from
the Bonny terminal after a pipeline leak.
($1 = 160.1250 Nigerian nairas)
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock)