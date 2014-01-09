BRIEF-Bank of Jinzhou says board proposes to issue green financial bonds
* Board proposes to issue green financial bonds in aggregate principal amount of not more than rmb2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS Jan 9 Nigeria's securities regulator said on Thursday that Ecobank Transnational had shown a lack of transparency in its recruitments that fostered conflicts of interest, and recommended it pick a new chairman who can tackle its "governance gaps".
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also told the pan-African lender to come up with a one-year plan to iron out its governance issues, adding that it expected a quarterly report on progress.
It recommended that Ecobank communicate findings of its inquiry to shareholders at an extraordinary meeting. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Mike Collett-White)
JERUSALEM, March 22 The Bank of Israel allowed Altshuler Shaham Investment House to raise its holding in a banking corporation to 7.5 percent on Wednesday, the second such approval this year.
* FY net interest income rmb 15.45 billion versus rmb 10.80 billion