ALGIERS Nov 13 Intelligence reports show
there is coordination between Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram
and al Qaeda's north African branch, the Algerian deputy foreign
minister said on Sunday.
"We have no doubts that coordination exists between Boko
Haram and al Qaeda," Abdelkader Messahel told reporters. "The
way both groups operate and intelligence reports show that there
is cooperation."
Al Qaeda's north African branch, known as al Qaeda in the
Islamic Maghreb, draws is leaders from Algeria. Security forces
there have the biggest intelligence-gathering operation on the
group's activities of any country in the region.
(Reporting By Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing
by)