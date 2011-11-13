(Adds background)
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS Nov 13 Intelligence reports show
there is coordination between the Nigerian Islamist sect Boko
Haram and the Algerian-based north African branch of al Qaeda,
the Algerian deputy foreign minister said on Sunday.
Boko Haram has killed dozens of people in Nigeria, and
Western security experts say any link-up with al Qaeda in the
Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) could make it a more potent threat,
especially to Nigeria's energy sector.
"We have no doubts that coordination exists between Boko
Haram and al Qaeda," Abdelkader Messahel told reporters. "The
way both groups operate and intelligence reports show that there
is cooperation."
AQIM grew out of a conflict in Algeria between the
government and Islamist militants. In the past few years it has
expanded its activities to include Mali, Niger and Mauritania
but was not thought to have reached as far south as Nigeria.
Algeria's assessment of ties between AQIM and Boko Haram
carries authority because Algeria has the biggest
intelligence-gathering operation on al Qaeda of any country in
the region.
It tallies with the view of some in the Nigerian military,
who say Boko Haram is increasingly linking up with global
jihadist movements.
The sect said it had carried out multiple gun and bomb
attacks that killed 65 people in and around the Nigerian city of
Damaturu earlier this month in its deadliest attack yet.
Boko Haram also said it was behind a suicide bomb attack on
the United Nations building in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, in
August this year. At least 23 people were killed and 76 injured
in the attack.
It was the first known use in Nigeria of suicide bombing, a
tactic commonly used by AQIM inside Algeria.
The Algerian deputy foreign minister said that in light of
the ties between Boko Haram and AQIM, Nigerian officials were
scheduled to attend a regional summit in Mauritania in December
to coordinate the fight against al Qaeda.
(Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Tim Pearce)