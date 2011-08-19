MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Aug 19 Members of a radical Nigerian Islamist sect shot dead three policemen and a civilian after breaking into the house of one of the officers in the northeastern town of Maiduguri on Friday, police said.

Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, has been the scene of months of attacks by Boko Haram, whose name roughly translated from the local Hausa language is "Western education is sinful".

Most attacks target the police and other authority figures but this is the first strike reported at a policeman's home. (Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Andrew Heavens)