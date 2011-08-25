MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Aug 25 Nigerian radical Islamist sect, Boko Haram, bombed a police station and attacked banks in a northeastern town on Thursday, killing 12 people including policemen and a soldier, the police said.

Boko Haram, whose name translates from the local northern Hausa language as "Western education is sinful", has been behind almost daily bombings and shootings, mostly targeting police in the northeast of Africa's most populous nation.

"The Boko Haram members have killed 12 people today," the police commissioner of Adamawa state, A.T. Shinafa, told Reuters. Adamawa is on the border with Cameroon.

"They bombed Gombi police station, killing four policemen and one soldier before driving off to the First Bank and the Union Bank where they killed seven staffers of the two banks and carted away unspecified amount of money." (Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza; Writing by Joe Brock)