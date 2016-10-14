BERLIN Oct 14 Nigerian President Muhammadu
Buhari on Friday said his government would continue working to
free the remaining girls kidnapped by the jihadist group Boko
Haram in 2014 after the group on Thursday released 21 girls on
Thursday.
"About 100 more (girls) are still in the hands of the
terrorists," Buhari told reporters in Berlin after a meeting
with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "We hope we'll get some
... intelligence to go about securing the balance."
Buhari dismissed criticism voiced by his wife, Aisha Buhari,
in a BBC interview published on Friday, saying that he had
"superior knowledge" about running the government. The wife had
said she might not back her husband in the next election unless
he shakes up his government.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber)