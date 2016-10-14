(Adds quotes)
By Andreas Rinke and Andrea Shalal
BERLIN Oct 14 Nigerian President Muhammadu
Buhari on Friday dismissed criticism voiced by his wife Aisha
Buhari in a BBC interview, saying she belonged in the kitchen
and he had "superior knowledge" about running a government.
"I don't know exactly what party my wife belongs to.
Actually she belongs in the kitchen, the living room and the
other rooms in my house," Buhari told reporters with a chuckle
after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Buhari's wife told the BBC in an interview published on
Friday that she might not back her husband in the next election
unless he shakes up his government.
Her husband, a 73-year-old former military ruler, was
elected last year after a campaign largely fought on his pledge
to crush the Islamist militant group Boko Haram and crack down
on corruption. He also served on the country's supreme court.
Nigeria, which has Africa's largest economy, is in recession
for the first time in 25 years, largely due to a fall global oil
prices that has slashed the state's main source of income.
Buhari said his government was continuing to fight to combat
major economic, security and corruption problems it inherited.
He said the government had made strides in fighting Boko
Haram, which is now active in just 14 of 177 regions of the
country, and was working to combat militant groups in the Niger
Delta.
Buhari also said Nigeria would continue working to free the
remaining girls kidnapped by the jihadist group Boko Haram in
2014 after the group on Thursday released 21 girls.
"About 100 more (girls) are still in the hands of the
terrorists. We hope we'll get some ... intelligence to go about
securing the balance."
Buhari said Nigeria was grateful for the help of the United
Nations for its help in trying to free the girls, but that
Nigeria still faced massive consequences from the group's power
and influences, including up to 2 million people internally
displaced refugees, including many children.
Despite the problems, Nigeria - the most populous nation in
Africa - would be able to produce enough food for its own
population of 185 million people, and start exporting food in
about 1-1/2 years, Buhari said.
Merkel said the European Union would begin negotiations with
Nigeria this month about a migration deal to ensure it could
repatriate Nigerian citizens denied asylum in EU countries.
She emphasised the importance of focusing resources on those
people fleeing wars rather than those looking for better
economic conditions.
But she said Germany would continue to work with Nigeria to
provide training for young people so they would not flee in the
first place.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Andreas Rinke; Editing by
Michael Nienaber and Tom Heneghan)