* Finance minister plays down insurgency's impact on economy
* Says programme will tackle northeast's underdevelopment
* "African Davos" still going ahead in Abuja next month
* Nigeria not at war, has "democracy in raw form" - minister
By Pascal Fletcher
ABUJA, April 28 Nigeria is preparing a special
development plan for its poor, violence-hit northeast and
increasing spending to counter an Islamist revolt there that
could dent growth in Africa's No. 1 oil producer if it worsens,
the country's finance minister said.
Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters that
although the impact of the five-year Boko Haram insurgency had
cut half a percentage point off Nigeria's GDP last year, she
believed it could be contained and insisted the country was not
facing a wider conflict as it heads for elections next year.
"There is no war ... there is an insurgency," Okonjo-Iweala
said in an interview conducted on Sunday in her car in Abuja as
she headed to the airport to fly to New York.
"We are not in a Colombia situation," she added, rejecting
comparisons with the Latin American energy producer which has
battled for decades with a major left-wing insurgency that often
affected large swathes of its national territory.
Okonjo-Iweala said Boko Haram, who have raided schools,
churches, government offices and security posts in their fight
to carve out an Islamist enclave, mostly affected around 5
percent of the nation's territory, the northeast states of
Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.
But she acknowledged Boko Haram had shown it could strike
further south. A bombing at a bus station this month killed at
least 75 people on the outskirts of the capital Abuja, which is
hosting a World Economic Forum on Africa next week.
"The WEF is still going on," Okonjo-Iweala said. To host the
"African Davos", which has previously been held in cities such
as Cape Town and Addis Ababa, Nigeria was mounting the largest
security operation it had ever staged for an international
summit, deploying 6,000 soldiers and police.
President Goodluck Jonathan's government had increased
spending to tackle the Boko Haram threat, including more army
recruitment, the minister said, without giving specific figures.
Okonjo-Iweala said it included a programme for the northeast
aimed at lifting the area out of poverty and underdevelopment.
"We recognise that this is an inclusion problem ... the fact
that the human development indicators in that part of the
country are among the lowest," she said. The government was
working to obtain backing from donors for the programme.
INVESTORS "NOT TURNED OFF"
Boko Haram's attacks have stopped farmers from growing
crops. Several thousand people were killed in the insurgency
last year and at that rate it could hurt Nigeria's GDP in 2014,
which is estimated to grow by nearly 7 percent.
"We think we can absorb it, but of course, if like last
year, it continues, then we have to make an estimate of the
impact," Okonjo-Iweala said.
She added that investors looking more closely at Nigeria
since a GDP rebasing last month made it the continent's largest
economy ahead of South Africa did not appear to be turned off by
the security challenges.
"Nobody who is making an investment has so far said they
will not make one, that we know of," she said.
A mass abduction of teenage schoolgirls from a northeastern
school by suspected Boko Haram gunmen this month has outraged
Nigerians and raised fears that the insurrection, coupled with
persistent inter-communal violence in the Middle Belt, could
strain Nigeria's unity, created in colonial times from an
amalgam of ethnicities and religions.
Okonjo-Iweala said Boko Haram was receiving "cross-border"
backing from supporters in Cameroon, Niger and Chad.
"We need to look at the source of this financing," she said,
adding Jonathan was working to obtain regional cooperation to
remove Boko Haram's support from jihadi groups in the Sahel.
"DEMOCRACY IN RAW FORM"
Okonjo-Iweala could not rule out that domestic political
forces were also stoking the Boko Haram insurgency ahead of
elections in February, when Jonathan, a Christian southerner,
may stand for a second term. Northern critics say this would
break an unwritten rule of presidents alternating from north and
south to preserve Nigeria's sensitive, Muslim-Christian divide.
"We tend to notice when the electoral cycle comes in, all
these things heat up," Okonjo-Iweala said.
But she said Nigeria had halted insurgencies before, such
attacks against oil facilities by Niger Delta militants in the
past decade, and that Boko Haram did not pose the same threat as
the Biafran War that split the country from 1967-1970.
"What we are going through now is democracy in raw form,
because people are fighting for power and they will use anything
to get there ... and to win the election," she said.
She hoped politicians would heed the president's appeal for
unity made on Thursday when he met the 36 state governors.
"Everybody has now come together and said this is
ridiculous, crazy, unacceptable, for our children to go to
school and be sleeping in their bed at night and for some people
to come and abduct them," Okonjo-Iweala said, referring to the
schoolgirls' abduction in which dozens are still missing.
"Nigeria as a nation will overcome this," she said.
(Editing by Tim Cocks and Giles Elgood)