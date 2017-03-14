By Ahmed Kingimi
| MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, March 14
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, March 14 Islamist militant
sect Boko Haram on Tuesday published a video purporting to show
the execution of three men the group accused of being Nigerian
military spies.
The seven-minute clip, the first online video of an
execution said to be by Boko Haram to be posted in two years,
showed three men wearing orange jumpsuits. One is decapitated by
masked men while the other two are shot.
The masked men criticise President Muhammadu Buhari and
Nigeria's military campaign against the eight-year long
insurgency in the north of the country. The militant group has
killed more than 15,000 people and forced more than 2 million to
flee their homes.
"These are your boys you sent," said one militant in a
message aimed directly at Buhari as the men kneel on the ground.
The militant insurgency is aimed at creating a state that
adheres to strict Islamic laws in the northeast of Africa's most
populous nation.
In December, Buhari said that the group had been pushed out
of its last enclave in the northeastern Sambisa forest. Days
later, a militant man who identified himself as Boko Haram
leader Abubakar Shekau denied the government's assertion.
Shekau did not appear in the latest video, narrated in a
mixture of Arabic and the Hausa language spoken widely in
northern Nigeria. The video was sent to a number of media
houses.
A Nigerian army spokesman challenged the militant group to
detail which areas it controlled, but gave no answer when asked
if the men were military intelligence officers.
"We are focusing on stabilization and consolidating our
counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations," army
spokesman Sani Usman said in a text message.
"Let them mention that part of Nigerian territory they are
holding," he said.
Nigeria has witnessed an increase in attacks or attempted
attacks bearing the hallmarks of Boko Haram in crowded areas,
such as markets and refugee camps, since the end of the rainy
season in late 2016.
Most of the attacks have either been foiled or the suicide
bombers have managed only to blow themselves up.
(Additional reporting Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Richard
Lough)