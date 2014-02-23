YOLA, Nigeria Feb 23 Nigeria has sealed its
northern border with Cameroon in an effort to shut out Islamist
militants using its neighbour as a launchpad for attacks, the
military said on Sunday.
The closure extends from northern Borno state, by Lake Chad,
to the southern end of Adamawa state, around halfway along
Nigeria's 1,500-mile border with Cameroon.
Both states are covered by a state of emergency that
President Goodluck Jonathan declared last May as part of an
offensive meant to crush Islamist sect Boko Haram.
"To effectively curtail the activities of the insurgents,
the Cameroon border in the northeast has been closed
indefinitely," Brigadier-General Rogers Ibe Nicholas said in a
statement.
The Islamists, whose struggle for an Islamic state in
northern Nigeria has killed thousands and made them the biggest
threat to security in Africa's top oil producer, are currently
based in the hilly Gwoza area next to Cameroon.
Nigerian security officials say they often launch deadly
attacks then flee over the border to avoid being pursued.
They killed more than 200 people in two attacks last week on
villages, prompting renewed criticisms that military action has
failed to neutralise them.
