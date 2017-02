ABUJA, June 2 Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled a visit planned for Thursday to the oil-producing Niger Delta, which has been hit by a wave of militant attacks, a government source said.

The source gave no reason. Buhari had already cancelled a visit to the commercial capital Lagos last month when his spokesman cited "scheduling" difficulties. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Hugh Lawson)