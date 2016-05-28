UPDATE 11-Oil up as OPEC cuts output, dollar dives
* Coming up: API inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) (Updates prices, adds comments, EIA figures on U.S. output, poll for API data)
YENAGOA, Nigeria May 28 Militants have attacked the Nembe pipeline in Nigeria's Delta region, a local official said on Saturday, hours after the Niger Delta Avengers militant group claimed a strike on the facility.
"We heard multiple attacks last night," said Bello Bina, a local official in Bayelsa state, confirming that the Nembe pipeline carrying Bonny Light crude exports had been hit. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi, Anamesere Igboeroteonwu and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alexander Smith)
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 A government plan to spur the construction of solar energy farms in Brazil is faltering because of high costs, strict rules requiring local components and low-priced competition from Chinese suppliers, say regulators and power sector executives.
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday on a bet that oil prices have stabilized, but posted its lowest quarterly profit since 1999 as it took a $2 billion charge against the value of natural gas reserves from its buyout of XTO Energy.