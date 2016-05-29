ABUJA May 29 Nigeria's government will continue
a crack down on militants attacking oil pipelines in the Delta
but also talk to leaders in the region to address their
grievances, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday.
Militants in the southern region, where many complain of
poverty and oil pollution, have staged a series of attacks in
the past tree months which have cut Nigeria's oil output to a
20-year low.
"The recent spate of attacks by militants disrupting oil and
power installations will not distract us from engaging leaders
in the region in addressing (the) Niger Delta problems," Buhari
said on Sunday in a speech marking his first year in office.
Buhari added that the government's resolve in the face of
the miltants' pipeline attacks remains unduiminished.
"We shall apprehend the perpetrators and their sponsors and
bring them to justice," he said
(Reporting by Felix Onuah and Ulf Laessing; Editing by David
Goodman)