ABUJA May 30 Nigeria's President Muhammadu
Buhari will on Thursday visit the Niger Delta region, rocked by
attacks on oil and gas facilities, for the first time since
taking office a year ago, a government official said on Monday.
The visit was announced a day after Buhari said the
government would hold talks with leaders in Nigeria's main
oil-producing region to address their grievances, in a bid to
stop a surge in pipeline attacks.
Buhari will visit a Niger Delta area called Ogoniland to
launch a much-delayed programme to clean up areas heavily
polluted by oil spills, the official said.
People in the southern swamps, where oil giants such
as Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron operate, have for years
complained about the oil industry's pollution and about economic
marginalisation by the state.
Some have taken up arms, and a surge in attacks on oil
installations has cut Nigeria's oil output to a 20-year low.
A militant group called Niger Delta Avengers, which staged
several attacks in recent weeks, has accused Buhari, a Muslim
from the north, of having never visited the Christian region in
the south to hear about local problems.
Local officials and Western allies such as Britain have told
Buhari that moving army reinforcements to the Delta would not be
enough to stop the attacks and that the population's grievances
should be dealt with.
On Thursday, Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said an
amnesty programme for former militants, signed in 2009 to end a
previous insurgency, needed to improve.
The scheme providing cash benefits and job training to those
who lay down their arms has had its funding cut by two thirds.
Buhari has also upset former militants by ending contracts to
protect pipelines, part of a drive to tackle graft.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Roche)