ABUJA, June 21 The Nigerian government has
agreed with militant groups on a one-month ceasefire in the
Niger Delta region hit by a surge in attacks on oil and gas
facilities, a petroleum ministry official said on Tuesday.
The deal includes the Niger Delta Avengers, a group which
has claimed responsibility for a string of attacks, said the
official, who asking not to be identified.
"It was very difficult getting the Niger Delta Avengers to
the negotiating table but we eventually did through a proxy
channel and achieved the truce," the official said.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by
Jason Neely)