ABUJA, June 21 The Nigerian government has agreed with militant groups on a one-month ceasefire in the Niger Delta region hit by a surge in attacks on oil and gas facilities, a petroleum ministry official said on Tuesday.

The deal includes the Niger Delta Avengers, a group which has claimed responsibility for a string of attacks, said the official, who asking not to be identified.

"It was very difficult getting the Niger Delta Avengers to the negotiating table but we eventually did through a proxy channel and achieved the truce," the official said. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)