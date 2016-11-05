UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LAGOS Nov 5 One of the more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist militant group Boko Haram from their school in northeast Nigeria's Chibok in 2014 has been found by soldiers, a Nigerian army spokesman said on Saturday.
Sani Usman said the girl was discovered in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area, in Borno State, by troops who were screening escapees from Boko Haram's base in the Sambisa forest.
The girl, Maryam Ali Maiyanga, was "discovered to be carrying a 10-month-old son", the army spokesman said. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders