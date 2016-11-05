LAGOS Nov 5 One of the more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist militant group Boko Haram from their school in northeast Nigeria's Chibok in 2014 has been found by soldiers, a Nigerian army spokesman said on Saturday.

Sani Usman said the girl was discovered in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area, in Borno State, by troops who were screening escapees from Boko Haram's base in the Sambisa forest.

The girl, Maryam Ali Maiyanga, was "discovered to be carrying a 10-month-old son", the army spokesman said. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alexander Smith)