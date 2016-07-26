(Repeats stort first issued on July 25)
* Regional armies launch offensive against militants
* Military heavyweight Chad increasingly reluctant
By Joe Bavier
DIFFA, Niger, July 25 "You'll all be able to go
home soon. Boko Haram is nearly finished," Niger's Interior
Minister Mohamed Bazoum told a crowd of refugees seated quietly
on dusty, sun-baked flats.
His words of optimism were belied by the dozens-strong
security detail required to protect him as he toured his
country's southern border.
Seven years into an insurgency that spread from Nigeria into
Chad, Niger and Cameroon, regional armies are now in a final
push to defeat Boko Haram, a once obscure Islamist sect turned
deadly militant group.
But lingering divisions in the countries' multi-national
joint task force (MNJTF) are complicating that mission.
"If there's no strategy to attack Boko Haram together, we
won't ever finish with them," Mahamadou Liman Ali, an opposition
lawmaker from southern Niger, told Reuters in Niamey.
At a time when the world's wealthy nations are focused on
the fight against Islamic State and al Qaeda, financial support
for the MNJTF's efforts against Boko Haram, which has pledged
its allegiance to IS, have fallen short of targets.
That has left the task force's members - including Chad, the
region's capable but increasingly reluctant military powerhouse
- to shoulder the bulk of the costs of fighting the group.
Boko Haram's victims, which include 2.4 million displaced,
live in hope that this month-old offensive - dubbed Operation
Gama Aiki, or "finish the job" in the local Hausa language -
might succeed where others have failed.
Some have doubts. From where he stays in southern Niger,
refugee Usman Kanimbu sees smoke rising from the coalition's air
strikes on insurgent positions in Nigeria, the home he fled.
"We've fled eight times. Each time we arrive somewhere Boko
Haram attacks again. We would keep running, but we can't afford
to anymore," he said. "I'm not sure this will ever end."
FRAGILE PROGRESS
As the sun sets over the Nigerian border, a featureless
expanse of sand and scrub trees, soldiers from Niger peered over
an earthen bern at territory held by Boko Haram.
The skies above the borderlands now rumble daily with the
sound of fighter jets. Chadian troops have ventured onto Lake
Chad, a Boko Haram stronghold. Regional military officers say
they are taking back ground from the insurgents.
The task force may indeed be making headway against Boko
Haram, which has fewer footholds than it once did. Its leader,
Abubakar Shekau, may even be dead.
But the MNJTF is a far cry from what it was conceived to be,
a dedicated 8,700-strong force blending soldiers from Nigeria,
Niger, Cameroon, Chad and Benin.
Instead, the nations rely on their own armies to deal with
Boko Haram threats. Troops from Chad, which has the region's
strongest military, reinforce when needed then head back home.
"Each force is based in its country of origin. There's no
integrated force with battalions moving in perfect
coordination," said Vincent Foucher, West Africa researcher at
International Crisis Group (ICG).
The need for operational integration in the fight against an
enemy that knows no borders was exposed during a similar
regional offensive early last year.
After troops from Chad and Niger drove Boko Haram from a
string of towns in Nigeria's far north, they waited in vain for
the Nigerian army to arrive and hold them.
"We were there for three or four months, but the Nigerian
troops that were meant to take over from us were not ready,"
Niger's Brigadier General Abdou Sidikou Issa told Reuters.
Niger and Chad withdrew, according to a source with
knowledge of the operation, because they feared becoming an
occupying force. Issa said the troops were overstretched
logistically, however. Either way, the vacuum they left allowed
Boko Haram to reclaim positions and carry on cross-border raids.
"That's what's created problems for us again today," Issa
said.
The MNJTF was meant to prevent a repeat of those kinds of
incidents. The African Union endorsed the force in January 2015
and a headquarters was established in Chad's capital N'Djamena
to coordinate forces against the ever-evolving threat of Boko
Haram.
The AU has struggled to rally contributors to foot the bill
for the MNJTF's $700 million budget, however. Donors, led by
Nigeria and France, pledged $250 million in February, just over
a third of what was needed, but dispersal has been slow. The
United States has also aided with intelligence and training.
A senior MNJTF officer, who asked not to be named as he was
not authorised to speak, told Reuters the money received so far
was so little that it only had covered the cost of 11 vehicles
and some radio equipment, with the individual armies bearing the
rest of the costs.
"There are all these declarations of intentions, but, in
concrete terms, nothing has been done yet," he said.
A spokesman for the MNJTF did not respond to a request for
comment.
"HURTING"
A Boko Haram attack last month on Bosso, in southeastern
Niger, which killed 32 soldiers and a number of civilians, was
the kind of incident the MNJTF was created for.
But rather than the multinational force kicking into action
as it is supposed to, Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou had
to fly to N'Djamena to lobby neighbour Chad for help.
Having played a lead role along with France in a 2013
intervention in Mali to drive back jihadist groups there, Chad's
President Idriss Deby has become indispensable in the fight
against West African Islamists.
But with low oil prices now causing Deby economic headaches
at home and little direct financial support coming from his
allies, analysts say he has grown resentful.
Two weeks after President Issoufou's visit, Reuters visited
a half-finished hotel complex in the southern Niger city of
Diffa that had been fully booked out by the Chadian army. The
Chadians were nowhere to be seen. Dozens of bungalows sat empty.
It would take more than a month for them to arrive.
Excluding its oil sector, after 7 percent growth in 2014,
Chad's economy contracted by 1.5 percent last year, according to
the International Monetary Fund. Oil output rose to record
levels, but low prices meant revenues dipped.
"This is costing (Deby) a lot of money. There's a big budget
crisis ... He's definitely hurting," said Nathaniel Powell, a
researcher with the Swiss-based Fondation Pierre du Bois.
A Chadian government official did not respond to a request
for comment.
Niger's tiny army - 15,000 troops to cover 1.2 million
square kilometres (463,300 square miles) of territory - is
overstretched by Boko Haram, but also by the overflow of
unrelated Islamist violence from Mali to its west.
Cameroon has meanwhile deployed thousands of troops,
including special forces, to its north to secure its own
territory against a suicide bombing campaign.
And while Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has shown
more willingness than his predecessor to take on the insurgents,
decades of graft have hollowed out his military and it now faces
resurgent militancy in the oil-producing Niger Delta.
The senior MNJTF officer said the regional neighbours would
continue to improve the force. In the meantime, they had no
other choice than to act.
"If we wait, Boko Haram isn't going to wait for us, are
they?" he said.
(Additional reporting by Tim Cocks in Dakar and Alexis
Akwagyiram in Lagos; Editing by Tim Cocks, Janet McBride)