ISTANBUL, April 26 Six Turkish members of a cargo ship's crew kidnapped by pirates off the coast of Nigeria just over two weeks ago have been released and are safely back in Istanbul, their shipping company's lawyer said on Tuesday.

"The six of them have been released and are back in Istanbul. All are in good health," Fehmi Ulgener, a lawyer for shipping firm Kaptanoglu Denizcilik, told Reuters.

