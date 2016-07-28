After slump in energy deals, hints of recovery: EY
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
UNITED NATIONS, July 28 The United Nations has temporarily suspended aid deliveries in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno, the former stronghold of Boko Haram militants, after a humanitarian convoy was attacked and two people injured, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF said on Thursday.
UNICEF said unknown assailants attacked the convoy on Thursday as it returned from delivery aid. Severely malnourished children are dying in large numbers in northeast Nigeria, where food supplies are close to running out, Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Alan Crosby)
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 Republicans pressed ahead in their deregulatory push on Tuesday, with the U.S. House of Representatives Rules Committee officially adding a regulation on methane and one intended to root out pay discrimination to the list of rules the whole chamber will vote to kill on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 Shareholders in Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA approved on Tuesday the sale of Liquigas Distribuidora SA to a unit of Ultrapar Participações SA for 2.57 billion reais ($816 million), according to a securities filing.