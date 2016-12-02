ABUJA Dec 2 The United Nations has doubled its
humanitarian funding appeal for northeastern Nigeria to $1
billion in 2017, in a bid to reach nearly seven million people
hit by the Boko Haram insurgency, the U.N. said on Friday.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
sought $484 million in 2016, although it initially appealed for
$248 million.
The Islamic insurgency of Boko Haram has killed 15,000
people and displaced more than 2 million from their homes during
a seven-year uprising.
(Reporting by Abraham Terngu, Camillus Eboh and Tom Miles, in
Geneva; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Larry King)