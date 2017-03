LAGOS, March 28 Nigerian energy firm Seplat expects its shares to start trading on both Lagos (NSE) and London (LSE) stock exchanges on April 14, the company said in a statement.

It said that it set a price range of 535-700 Nigerian naira in Lagos and 1.95 to 2.55 pounds in London, which would give a total initial public offering of $500 million.

The company said it expected its total market capitalisation to come in at $1.995 billion or 329.5 billion naira, adding that it would use the proceeds to acquire new oil assets and pay down debt and a shareholder loan of $48 million. ($1 = 164.9 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and Jane Merriman)