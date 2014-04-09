LAGOS, April 9 Nigerian oil and gas firm Seplat has offered 26.4 percent of its shares in a combined market debut in Lagos and London to raise 82.5 billion naira ($500 million) at a price of 576 naira and 2.10 pounds per share respectively.

It sold 143.2 million shares to investors and the listing will give the company a market capitalisation of $1.90 billion, the oil and gas firm said in a filing with the London Stock Exchange.

Conditional trading on the shares will start in London on Wednesday.

Seplat said it has an option to issue additional 10.33 million shares to international investors over the next 30 days. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha. Editing by Jane Merriman)