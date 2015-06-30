LAGOS, June 30 Nigeria's Seven-Up Bottling Co said on Tuesday its pretax profit in the year to March 31 rose to 8.75 billion naira ($44 million), up 14.8 percent from the previous year.

Revenue rose to 82.45 billion naira during the 12-month period from 77.89 billion naira, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Seven Up declared a dividend of 2.75 naira per share. ($1 = 198.8500 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by David Clarke)