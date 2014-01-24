LAGOS Jan 24 SevenUp Bottling Co said on Friday its nine-month pre-tax profit rose to 5.10 billion naira ($38.09 million), up 193 percent from the same period a year ago.

Revenue also rose to 54.95 billion naira in the nine months to December 31, from 44.78 billion during the same period a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange ($1 = 160.15 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Jane Merriman)