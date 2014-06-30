LAGOS, June 30 Nigeria's SevenUp Bottling Co said on Monday its pretax profit in the year to March 31 rose to 7.62 billion naira ($46.8 million), up 133 percent on the previous year.

Revenue rose to 77.89 billion naira from 64.09 billion, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1=162.83 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Greg Mahlich)