LONDON/BANGALORE Aug 27 Shell's Nigerian unit,
Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), declared force
majeure on Bonny Light crude oil exports on Thursday after
shutting down two key pipelines in the country due to a leak and
theft.
The Trans Niger Pipeline and the Nembe Creek Trunkline are
two of the biggest onshore pipelines in Nigeria, and carry Bonny
Light crude oil to vessels for export worldwide.
Planned exports of 162,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Bonny
Light in September accounted for just over 8 percent of
Nigeria's total planned exports of nearly 2 million bpd.
A leak was reported on the Trans Niger Pipeline at Oloma in
Rivers State, which has the capacity to carry around 180,000
barrels a day of crude oil. SPDC closed the Nembe Creek
Trunkline to remove crude theft points, it said in a statement.
Shell, whose SPDC subsidiary operates the pipeline
with Nigeria's state oil company NNPC, did not give a timeline
for restarting either line, and did not elaborate on the scale
of the leak. Traders said the force majeure was unlikely to last
long, depending on the size of the leak.
Theft is rampant in Nigeria's oil industry, and Shell has
been forced several times over the past year to close its
pipelines to remove theft points or clean up oil spills.
The pipeline closures do not always lead to a force majeure
declaration, and even when they do, it does not preclude some
export cargoes from loading.
Shell has also come under increasing pressure to pay damages
for oil spills. Earlier this year, it agreed to pay 55 million
pounds ($85 mln) to the Bodo community for a spill in the Niger
Delta.
The issue could create a problem for Shell on the physical
oil market, as traders said it was still holding the bulk of the
export cargoes, but it could also alleviate the general
oversupply of crude oil in the Atlantic Basin.
Nearly 10 million barrels of September-loading Nigerian
crude oil cargoes are still looking for buyers, and face steep
competition from other crude oil grades.
