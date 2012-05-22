ABUJA May 22 Nigeria expects to renew huge onshore oil licenses with U.S. firm Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell by June, the oil minister said on Tuesday, following Exxon Mobil's renewal in February worth trillions of dollars.

"In order to show our commitment to a vibrant upstream sector ... we have started the renewal of leases in good faith ... renewals with Chevron and Shell are expected to be concluded by June at the latest," Diezani Alison-Madueke said in the capital Abuja. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Alison Birrane)