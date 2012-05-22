* Exxon renewed 20-year licenses in Feb on giant fields
* Nigeria not waiting for oil bill to sign deals
* Shell onshore assets can produce 1 million bpd
ABUJA, May 22 Nigeria expects to renew onshore
oil licenses with U.S. firm Chevron and Royal Dutch
Shell by June, its oil minister said on Tuesday,
following Exxon Mobil's renewal in February worth
trillions of dollars.
Shell, the biggest operator in Nigeria, has onshore assets
that can produce 1 million barrels of crude oil per day. It is
partnered in these projects by Nigeria's state-oil firm NNPC,
Italy's Eni and France's Total.
"In order to show our commitment to a vibrant upstream
sector ... we have started the renewal of leases in good faith
... renewals with Chevron and Shell are expected to be concluded
by June at the latest," Diezani Alison-Madueke said in the
capital Abuja.
Several onshore drilling licenses that expired as far back
as 2008 have been in negotiations between foreign oil majors,
Nigeria's state-oil firm and government for years.
Exxon signed 20-year oil license renewals on Nigerian assets
producing around 550,000 barrels per day in February.
The Nigerian government has been reluctant to sign new deals
or renew old ones until the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which
is likely to increase royalties and taxes, becomes law.
But the bill has been stuck in the assembly for years and has
been subject to numerous delays and amendments, with no sign it
could be passed soon, leaving major regulatory uncertainties.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
William Hardy)